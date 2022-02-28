ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian Vodka Banned From Being Sold In Several U.S. States

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0gQy_0eRSXH5u00
Photo: NurPhoto

The governors of several states have ordered liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Over the weekend, Utah Governor Spencer Cox joined New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, by instructing his state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to pull all bottles of Russian vodka off the shelves of the state-run stores.

"Russia's ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights," Cox said in a statement . "Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange."

He also noted that stores will accept returns of Russian-made vodkas.

The bans are unlikely to have much of an impact on Russia. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said that Russian vodka accounts for just 1.2% of vodka sales in the United States, making up $18.5 million of the $1.4 billion worth of vodka sold throughout the country.

In fact, many of the Russian-style vodkas sold in the United States, such as Smirnoff and Stolichnaya, are actually made in other countries.

In addition to the official bans in those states, bars across the country are dumping their Russian vodkas and buying bottles made in Ukraine instead. A pizzeria in downtown Las Vegas dumped all of their Russian vodkas down the drain and offered $1 shots of Ukrainian vodka, with 100% of the proceeds going to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Utah State
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodkas#Ukraine#Russian#Nurphoto#Stolichnaya#Ukrainian
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy