The phone line for booking a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage is currently unavailable. This morning, it seemed that all voyages on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser were sold out through mid-July. Several cruises in May, June, and July opened up soon after that report, possibly due to many sudden cancellations or a website error. Either way, this must have led to an overwhelming number of calls for the phone line. These voyages are still listed as available on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser site.

INSTAGRAM ・ 9 DAYS AGO