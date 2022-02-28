Popular Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Updated; Create Your Own V Face Collection

As Black Dresses, Ada Rook and Devi McCallion took an unfortunately typical trajectory for trans women online: Rising out of the Bandcamp trenches to cult success and media attention, they broke up under an onslaught of harassment and misinterpretation from fans. But they kept releasing music anyway, continuing their streak of nuanced, heartfelt, and brutally inaccessible industrial noise-pop. “U_u2,” the opener of their new album Forget Your Own Face, feels more disorienting than usual, trading their increasingly effective hooks for brutal screaming and disses like, “You got this record deal but you’re so ugly!” It’s a lighter, less introspective affair from a duo that came to prominence with songs about surviving childhood abuse and living with transphobia. Forget Your Own Face is both their slightest album to date, and maybe the most essential to understanding why Black Dresses keep making music.

