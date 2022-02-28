ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzodiazepines Coax Microglia to Prune Synapses, Impair Cognition

Cover picture for the articleLong-term use of benzodiazepines, commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia, may impair cognition and increase the risk of developing dementia. How? By activating microglia to prune synapses, according to researchers led by Jochen Herms and Mario Dorostkar at Ludwig-Maximilians University, Munich. In the February 28 Nature Neuroscience, they reported that diazepam,...

