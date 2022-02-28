Vehicle Stolen from Area Business

The Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) has teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to remind Tullahoma and Tennessee drivers to slow down. Speeding is a contributing factor in 26 percent of all traffic fatalities in America (THS0). TPD is working to educate Tullahoma drivers about the dangers of speeding. “Speeding makes a crash more likely to happen because stopping distance increases,” said Chief Jason Williams. “High speed accidents are also more deadly and endangers the lives of other roadway users.”

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO