ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Vehicle Stolen from Area Business

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen truck. The vehicle is a Morgan Excavation service truck that was stolen over the...

ontargetnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
On Target News

Monteagle Man makes second Charged in ongoing Weapons Theft Case

A joint investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (MCSO) and the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) has resulted in additional charges and arrests associated with the burglary and theft of 28 firearms from the Mountain Mart that occurred in Marion County in December of 2021.
MONTEAGLE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two subjects that were allegedly involved in an incident at a Tullahoma business on February 8, 2022. (See pictures) If you have any information, please contact Detective Johnny Gore at 931-455-0530 ext. 109 or at jgore@tullahomatn.gov. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Coffee County, TN
Coffee County, TN
Crime & Safety
On Target News

Other Ignition Sources Eliminated, Fire at Brothers Implement likely to be Ruled Electrical; Burglaries remain under Investigation

Last Tuesday, (Feb. 15, 2022) Coffee County emergency personnel were dispatched for a structure fire in Hillsboro. When crews arrived, Brothers Implement Company was fully engulfed in flames. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Billy Butler told On Target News the investigation by the state bomb and arson division has...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Numerous Burglaries and Two Fires Under Investigation

Not only were there two fires in the Hillsboro area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning but also numerous burglaries. The Brothers Implement fire destroyed the office building, but firemen from multiple departments were able to stop the fire from getting into the shop area. Ownership told our staff that...
HILLSBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Business#Morgan Excavation#Radio Tv#The Public Information#Sheriff S Dept#Grundy County High School
On Target News

Tullahoma Police Encourages Drivers to Slow Down

The Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) has teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to remind Tullahoma and Tennessee drivers to slow down. Speeding is a contributing factor in 26 percent of all traffic fatalities in America (THS0). TPD is working to educate Tullahoma drivers about the dangers of speeding. “Speeding makes a crash more likely to happen because stopping distance increases,” said Chief Jason Williams. “High speed accidents are also more deadly and endangers the lives of other roadway users.”
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Fire at Brothers Implement on Tuesday Night

At approximately 8pm Tuesday night Coffee County emergency personnel were dispatched for a structure fire in Hillsboro. When crews arrived, Brothers Implement Company was fully engulfed in flames. Firemen from throughout the county were called to the scene along with Coffee County EMS, Emergency Management and sheriff’s department. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Reports of Burglaries Thefts and Arson has Lincoln County Authorities Investigating

Recently the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has had reports of several burglaries, thefts, and an arson of a vehicle from the west side of the county. They believe these crimes might be related. The sheriff’s department urges citizens to be aware of any suspicious person(s) or vehicles and to report any suspicious activity to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
On Target News

Employee Stabbed at Shelbyville Wireless Store

An employee of a Shelbyville cell phone outlet was stabbed twice by an upset customer on Wednesday. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that the 33-year-old male victim, was in stable condition Wednesday night after the incident at Cricket Wireless. John Oglesby, 34, of Shelbyville, is charged with aggravated assault. Oglesby allegedly...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Warren County Ambulance involved in Injury Crash

74-year-old Ronnie Dale McCormick of Rock Island was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his Dodge pick-up collided with a Warren County ambulance. When the man attempted cross over the Sparta Highway from Goodbar Road is when the crash occurred. Ambulance personnel Steven Dwayne Sharpe and Melissa Dawn White were injured...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy