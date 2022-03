Last week, Valve’s highly anticipated Steam Deck was launched and we’ve already been treated to videos showing Gabe Newell, the company’s president, hand-delivering some of the orders to commemorate the moment. As with any big release though, some issues have also been making their way out there as well — a few Steam Deck users have reportedly suffered from joystick drift and have taken to Reddit, to demonstrate the problem.

