Parts of Berkeley's Telegraph Avenue could become closed to car traffic

The pandemic shuttered some of San Francisco 's iconic streets to traffic, including the Great Highway by Ocean Beach and John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Now another city is considering doing the same thing with one of its busiest streets – Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley .

"It's a car-oriented street, it's a monument to climate arson," said Sam Greenberg, a UC Berkeley student and co-founder of the student group advocating for the change, Telegraph for People. "While a car-free street is a monument to climate action."

The group is calling for a four-block portion of the street to be designated for pedestrian use, to be more walkable.

"If we're going to seriously climate change we need to fundamentally rethink what our cities look like and there's no better place to start than Telegraph Avenue," he said.

The Berkeley City Council has just voted to begin the process of studying the possible transformation, according to reporting by The Mercury News .

The plan for Telegraph Ave. would be part of a larger $8.3 million project the Berkeley City Council unanimously approved last Tuesday to transform portions of other streets into climate-friendly areas, the paper reported.

The Southside Complete Streets Project will redesign areas around the city to improve public transit and walkability, wrote the paper.

Construction won't likely begin until 2023, and that's only if the plan is given the go-ahead, the paper reported.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram