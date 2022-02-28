ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: There is no 'Christian' argument for abortion

By Chris Spalding
 5 days ago
Chris Spalding: 'Yes, we do 'genuinely see the abortion debate as one regarding life.''

Thank you, again, for publishing a wide variety of points of view in your Letters to the Editor and My View sections. It helps me to understand my community and my world better.

Two My View entries that I've saved over the last few months, for their thought-provoking words, are the Jan. 13, 2022, article "A new predator stalks the west" by Pepper Trail, and the Oct. 28, 2021, article "Here's why I'm a pro-choice pastor" by the Rev. Chuck Currie.

Mr. Trail's analysis of the monster of uncontrollable wildfires taught me much more about the causes of them than I understood before.

Read Pepper Trail on the danger of wildfire, originally published online Jan. 10, 2022.

The Rev. Currie's article I found deeply depressing, but again thought-provoking.

Read the Rev. Chuck Currie on abortion rights, first published online Oct. 20, 2021.

Although I should have responded to Rev. Currie's words sooner, I had to force myself to do so. After I've appreciated his columns in the past, I did not expect this one. Behind the reverend's thoughtful commentaries on other subjects, I was caught off guard by this blast of pathetic attempts to twist Christianity to excuse our American holocaust.

The screaming, bloody horror of infanticide in our midst; the utter disregard for human life that gives us legal permission to participate in the deliberate murder of our children, or our disabled or elderly relatives or neighbors. This is Christianity?

No. It isn't. In this pitiful and convoluted attempt to misuse religion to excuse the very murders that Christianity condemns, our troubled brother has carefully avoided mentioning the basic Christian scripture that answers it all: Deuteronomy 5:17 and Exodus 20:13 and Matthew 19:18 — where Jesus himself quoted it. (How did you miss that, Chuck?) "Thou shalt not kill."

Although many other scriptures in the Christian Bible support this Commandment, reportedly given directly to Moses by God, this one covers it all.

Actually, Jesus of Nazareth is quoted in Matthew (above) as phrasing the Commandment, in the King James translation: "Thou shalt do no murder."

So, then, how can anyone who claims this religion advocate the slaughter of our innocents?

Well, this is why I find Rev. Currie's article thought-provoking. After all, he's not the only one. So, let's take an honest look at how he attempts to pull this off.

First, throughout this My View column, Rev. Currie not only avoids the point, but he falls back on all the propaganda phrases of the death industry, designed to tell us, "You really don't have to feel guilty for paying us to kill your baby."

He calls infanticide "choice." Odd, isn't it, how people who claim to support it work so hard to avoid actually stating honestly what their choice is?

He pretends that the invasive, brutal, painful and ultimately life-threatening procedure of forcefully entering a woman or girl's body to hack her baby to pieces with a scalpel, or tear the child to pieces with a powerful vacuum tube, or inject the mommy's womb with a strong saline solution that causes the baby to writhe in agony for hours as they die from the caustic burns and poison, is a matter of "women's health" or "reproductive health." Or does giving us powerful drugs to kill our newly conceived children (which lands many females in the emergency room), or drugs to bring on a premature, painful labor so that the newborn baby's brains can be "harvested" for "research," somehow support our "reproductive rights?"

Of course, the supporters of all this don't tell us the grisly details ahead of time. We aren't told of the dangers of sudden toxic shock. The number of mommies who die during these procedures, along with their babies, is one of the best-guarded secrets of the death industry.

And just as the tobacco industry tried to pooh-pooh the facts about the lethal effects of tobacco smoking when those facts first reached the public, so the huge public relations arm of the death industry has struggled to disparage documented facts about the miscarriages, breast cancers and deaths its grim "business" creates.

The rest of Rev. Currie's article is replete with this kind of stuff. "We trust women to make their own decisions." Hiring someone to help us kill our children is not a "decision" — it is a terrifying crime.

The point of all this is not to personally condemn any of us who have gotten confused by the barrage of pro-death propaganda, but simply to stop the killing.

I remember when the word "abortion" was mostly used in its original meaning: a miscarriage that could be traced to a specific cause. But younger generations have grown up surrounded by the "abortion rights" and "reproductive rights" mess. Many have never seen or heard the truth, until it's too late.

And, by the way, Rev. Currie, the word "fetus" means "baby, child or offspring" in Latin. Is it OK to kill our children in another language?

But wait — there's a second type of assault on reason in this article. Apparently our brother has not quite convinced himself with just parroting the death industry propaganda, or even by assuring us that others in his brand of Christianity promote infanticide also. So he finally falls back on the utterly fallacious claim that the people who have faced the ghastly truth about our American holocaust (including other religious leaders!) are "politicians" who just don't support other issues that the reverend wishes they would.

In truth, those of us who have faced our grim reality live everywhere on the political, religious and social spectrum. We always have. And, yes, we do "genuinely see the abortion debate as one regarding life."

Because that's exactly what it is. "I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live." (Deuteronomy 30:19)

Chris Spalding is a Hillsboro resident.

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Clip clop, clip clop

Pamela Loxley Drake remembers a meaningful horse-and-buggy ride from childhood.The silence of the countryside was interrupted by the steady sound of a horse trotting down the road, pulling a buggy behind. Clip clop, clip clop. Growing up living side by side with the Old Order German Baptists (or Old Orders as we called them), I took for granted the simple sound. Clip clop, clip clop. Early on a Sunday morning, the sound echoed through the dawn in rain, snow or whatever God chose for that day. An eerie, yet comforting, sound. A sound from yesterday's long past. Clip clop,...
BEAVERTON, OR
