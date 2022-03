The NFL Scouting combine kicks off on in earnest on Thursday night with the NFL Network set to televise testing and positional drills in primetime over the next four days. That means most football fans will be focused on which NFL Draft hopefuls can run the fastest 40-yard dash, jump the highest or furthest and move 225 pounds the most on the bench press with representatives from all 32 NFL organizations looking on inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

