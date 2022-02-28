ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN climate report: ‘Atlas of human suffering’ worse, bigger

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report...

Pyramid

Pyramid

