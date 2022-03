Virginia Tech’s Amare Barno had the fastest 40-yard dash time in a head-turning group of defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. Barno clocked in at 4.36 seconds, which is the fastest the NFL has in its records dating from 2003 for a defensive lineman, eclipsing the 4.41 of Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat in 2019. The NFL had only two other 40 times faster than 4.5 seconds for defensive linemen in its records.

