PHILADELPHIA — It may not be the glamorous life that Miles McBride anticipated when he was drafted by the Knicks, but this is what his life is like right now. The Knicks rookie was assigned to Westchester of the G League Tuesday afternoon. So after spending the morning practicing with the Knicks, he headed to Bridgeport, Connecticut, to play a team-high 39 minutes and 46 seconds, leading Westchester to victory with 29 points and seven assists. It was then into a car that drove him to Philadelphia so he could be with the Knicks as they went through the morning shootaround preparing for Wednesday night’s meeting with the 76ers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO