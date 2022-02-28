Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5: Will Liliana leave Chicago?

Rapper and executive producer 50 Cent presented the sassiest use of the eggplant emoji since its conception in a series of five Instagram posts on Wednesday. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” he wrote in the caption underneath a video of a man throwing his stuff in a bag and stomping it shut. The hilarious stock photos of luggage came as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson threatened to exit his deal with Starz, where he executive produces the Power franchise. Jackson expressed frustration over Starz’s failure to renew Power spinoff Book IV: Force, which lured in the largest premiere audience in Starz history. “They renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” the producer wrote. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️” A source close to the situation told The Wrap that Jackson’s contract is not officially terminated until the fall, but his recent condemnation of the network proves there’s a chance that 50 Cent may go “Ghost.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO