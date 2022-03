Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97393-2, published online 20 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. As a result of miscommunication between the Authors, the Authors did not secure permission for the publication of Figures S3, which showed standards and the control antibody in SEC-HPLC, and S5C, which confirmed thermostability of the tested antibody. The experiments shown in these figures were re-ran and the article updated as follows.

