ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jkbi5_0eRSOElk00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27.

Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The six-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Jones County Dollar General employee charged with embezzlement

Police said the victims were playing video games at the time of the shooting. Police said the suspects used the car pictured below to leave the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wAY0_0eRSOElk00
Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

“Somebody knows something. If it’s you, we need you to come forward,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

In response to the shooting, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources will be available for onsite crisis and grief counseling at 912 Dabbs Street throughout the week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man charged with murder in Mobile apartment killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a teen has been arrested a month after the investigation on the Park West Apartment homicide began. MPD says Christian Rogers, 19, was identified as a suspect in the case through the course of the investigation. A warrant was obtained for Rogers arrest and on Monday, March […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police release images of church burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man accused of burglarizing St. Paul’s Episcopal School March 1. On Tuesday March 8, Mobile Police released surveillance images of the suspect. Officers were called to St. Paul’s Episcopal School Wednesday, March 2 at 4051 Old Shell Road near Spring Hill College. There, officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Mobile for Birmingham murder warrant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a man has been arrested for capital murder with a weapon. Mobile Police said on Sunday, March 6 around 3:55 p.m. police officers assisted US Marshal Fugitive Task Force in locating a wanted subject for Capital Murder. The warrant was for a man out of the Birmingham […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WKRG News 5

Third suspect in Fort Walton Beach murder turns self in

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The third and final suspect in a shooting death near Fort Walton Beach in February turned himself in at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview on Monday. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Gabany, 19, was wanted by OCSO on active warrants for murder while engaged in a felony offense and firing a missile into a dwelling.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Barker
WKRG News 5

First day of trial in Grand Hall shooting case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial for the man charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl began in Mobile on March 8. It’s nearly four years after the shooting at the Grand Hall on Easter Sunday 2018, that ultimately killed 15-year-old Anesa Baker. Prosecutors said Jamarkus Holifield fired the shot that ultimately killed Anesa […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for several charges, including trafficking fentanyl.  Cameron Paulchek was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Paulchek was wanted by deputies after a search on Feb. 23 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO: Charges won’t be filed in alleged kidnapping case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Days after a woman was reported kidnapped from an Escambia County driveway, authorities say charges won’t be filed against the alleged kidnapper. A spokeswoman with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says alleged drug use plays a part in that decision but adds that claims of the kidnapping are unfounded. Investigators say, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dog attacks concerning for Olde Towne Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Olde Towne Daphne are pushing for enforcement and more accountability after a dog was attacked and mauled to death by a dog off leash on Main Street. Dogs are supposed to be on a leash in the city, but that’s not always what happens, according to neighbors. “My wife […]
DAPHNE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Embezzlement#Crime Stoppers#Grief Counseling
WKRG News 5

Farmerville Red Roof Tobacco break-in, cigarettes stolen

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Farmerville Police Department Facebook Page, on Saturday, March 4, 2022, around 2:30 AM, officers responded to a glass breakage alarm at the Red Roof Tobacco on Main Street. Officers reported that upon arrival, they found the front door shattered. Video surveillance captured what appeared to be three males […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Popular downtown Mobile bar burglarized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a popular downtown Mobile bar was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Mobile Police responded to Post Bar and Grill on Dauphin Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mobile Police say the reference to the response was due to the bar’s burglar alarm. When Mobile Police officers arrived they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy