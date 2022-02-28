ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NMSU Coach Chris Jans holds news conference

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, NM -- New Mexico State Head Coach...

kvia.com

Little Apple Post

Big 12 coaches pick all conference team

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji is the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league’s player of the year. Baylor’s Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12′s top coach for the third season in a row. The reigning national champion Bears shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Kansas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Tourneys give AP Top 25 teams last shot to impact NCAA seeds

This week’s tournaments in major conferences offer AP Top 25 teams their last chances to impact their potential NCAA Tournament seeds. The list includes No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas from the Big 12 vying for 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The same is true in the Southeastern Conference with No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 tournaments all run through Saturday. The Big Ten and SEC both go to Selection Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith repeats as top Big 12 women’s player

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor standout NaLyssa Smith is the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the year for the second season in a row. Smith is averaging 22.3 points and 11.7 rebounds for fourth-ranked Baylor, which won its 12th consecutive regular-season Big 12 title. Smith is the league’s top rebounder and second-leading scorer. Brandon Schneider was named coach of the year after Kansas won 20 games for the first time since 2013. The Big 12 awards announced Monday were determined by a vote of the league’s 10 coaches.
IRVING, TX
State
New Mexico State
On3.com

There’s no one correct way to hold a conference tournament

Thirty-two men’s basketball conference tournaments are quite the disparate group. Even the brackets are vastly incongruent, ranging from the Summit League’s symmetrical eight-team format to the West Coast Conference’s multi-bye bracket that looks more like two tentacles extending from the championship game. But that’s not all. Some leagues play in home venues, others in neutral sites and still others in home sites disguised as neutral venues. League strategies vary, resources vary, revenue models vary — even the variations vary.
BASKETBALL

