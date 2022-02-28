NMSU Coach Chris Jans holds news conference

Thirty-two men’s basketball conference tournaments are quite the disparate group. Even the brackets are vastly incongruent, ranging from the Summit League’s symmetrical eight-team format to the West Coast Conference’s multi-bye bracket that looks more like two tentacles extending from the championship game. But that’s not all. Some leagues play in home venues, others in neutral sites and still others in home sites disguised as neutral venues. League strategies vary, resources vary, revenue models vary — even the variations vary.
