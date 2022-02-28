ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

E-ZPass swapping out first of nearly 1 million aging transponders in New Jersey this year

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQFlZ_0eRSMoHM00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsadio) — Thousands of drivers who use E-ZPass to cross the Delaware River bridges should be getting new transponders in the mail soon.

Last week, the first of more than 900,000 new E-ZPass transponders issued by New Jersey agencies started arriving in the mailboxes of tagholders. James White, the chief financial officer of the Delaware River Port Authority , says about 47,000 DRPA tagholders should be getting new ones to swap out between now and December.

It’s another round of replacements before their batteries fail. The battery life of an E-ZPass transponder is eight to 10 years. Users will get a prepaid envelope to send their old tags back.

“This is a proactive approach by New Jersey E-ZPass and the customer service center to get ahead of the fact that some of these transponders may be close to failing,” White said.

This year’s swap affects about 16% of DRPA E-ZPass holders. About 70% of DRPA customers use E-ZPass to pay bridge tolls, and 30% pay cash.

DRPA CEO John Hanson says the authority plans to keep that structure for now, and is not introducing cashless toll-by-plate systems such as those on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other toll roads.

“The electronic tolling schemes that have been put in place in some places don’t work for DRPA.  The enforcement system and collection systems really are not at a place where they work well for us.”

Hanson says there is a “high level” of uncollected revenue with a cashless system — and the DRPA as a bistate authority can’t effectively go after out-of-state toll cheats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

New Jersey gets 1st credit rating boost in nearly 2 decades

New Jersey's credit score was upgraded for the first time in nearly two decades on Wednesday. The upgrade means borrowing costs could become more affordable for the state. It's also been a longtime goal of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Moody’s Investor Service said the state’s rating was upgraded to A2...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

Did You Win 1.9 Million Dollars In Ocean County, New Jersey?

Yesterday my daughter flipped out because she found $40 bucks crumpled up in her sock drawer. You would have thought that she hit the lotto. She actually ran a victory lap around the house while taunting her little sister about her newfound wealth. I can’t imagine if she was the lucky winner in Brick that won their share of $1.9M dollars off a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PennDOT Secretary’s surprising response to question about E-ZPass penalties

PITTSBURGH — The PennDOT Secretary of Transportation was questioned at a state budget hearing in Harrisburg today about an issue exposed in a Channel 11 investigation. 11 Investigates discovered thousands of Pennsylvania Turnpike customers were being blindsided by $10 penalty fees when their E-ZPass failed to read properly going through a toll plaza. More than 250,000 customers were hit with the charges last year alone, and our investigation showed the Turnpike never notified them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hanson
Winston-Salem Journal

New Jersey group pays $72.5 million for three Forsyth apartment complexes

A New Jersey investment firm has paid a combined $72.53 million to purchase three older Winston-Salem apartment complexes. The purchases were made separately by three affiliates of Schweb Partners LLC of Jackson Township, N.J., according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Monday. Schweb officials could not be immediately reached...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#Transponder#Drpa E Zpass
CBS LA

Breeze Airways Bringing New East Coast Flights To LAX This Summer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Breeze Airways is bringing some fresh new routes to LAX this coming summer. A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Breeze Airways will begin flying May 27 with an initial network of 16 cities, making it the years second U.S. startup looking to use discount fares to grab a piece of a much-anticipated resurgence in leisure travel. Photographer: Matt May/Bloomberg via Getty Images The airline, which launched last year, is expanding this summer to LAX. Breeze Airways will take off from LAX in June and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy