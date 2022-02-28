ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

With New CDC Guidance, Travel, Aviation, Business Groups Urge Biden Admin to Lift COVID Travel Restrictions

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — February 28, 2022 — With new guidance issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that relaxes many COVID-era policies—including indoor mask wearing—the U.S. Travel Association, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, Airlines for America and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are appealing to White House Coronavirus...

www.hotel-online.com

