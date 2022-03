March marks two years since COVID-19 took center stage in America. And though the pandemic is far from over, the recent spate of suspended mask mandates, tour and festival announcements, and films released only to theaters relays an optimism in this relatively peaceful spring. (Well, it did until we started buzzing about World War III again.) Meanwhile, new albums of the young year find gifted songwriters searching for respite in this confusing time, each in their own way. Ahead, Vulture tallies the best we’ve heard since January. Make sure to check back in for monthly updates throughout 2022.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO