Music

Hear Pitchfork’s Sam Sodomsky Go Deep On Bruce Springsteen, U2, And Playing Music As A Music Critic On Our Most Recent Callin Me Maybe

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, my friend and fellow music journalist Sam Sodomsky joined us for our latest episode of Callin Me Maybe....

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe, Publicist/Manager Daniel Cooper Explains The Music Industry

On this week’s Callin Me Maybe, we’re joined by music publicist and band manager Daniel Cooper. Daniel founded Lucky Bird Media four years ago, and since then has merged with a handful of other independent publicists. He specializes in working with emerging artists, and you’ve seen plenty of his past and current clients on this site over the years: Deeper, Jordana, Francis Of Delirium, Hypoluxo, Ducks Ltd., W.H. Lung, koleżanka, and many more. He’s also gotten into managing some acts, and currently looks after Foyer Red, who happen to share members with Hypoluxo and koleżanka. Daniel and I are going to give you some behind-the-scenes-how-the-sausage-gets-made accounts of how the industry works at this level. If you’ve got any questions for us, comment below or call in here, tomorrow at 4PM EST.
Bruce Springsteen
Stereogum

Hear Jarvis Cocker’s Theme To The BBC Series This Is Going To Hurt

Jarvis Cocker and his band JARV IS… composed the score for the new BBC series This Is Going To Hurt, Brooklyn Vegan reports. The show, based on Adam Kay’s novel of the same name, stars Ben Whishaw as a junior obstetrics and gynecology doctor for the National Health Service. The soundtrack features songs by Florence + The Machine, the Libertines, Radiohead, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and a new theme song from from JARV IS… also called “This Is Going To Hurt,” which you can listen to here via the BBC.
New Jersey Stage

Our Favorite Stories In Music: Interview with Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik

New Jersey Stage published its 25,000th story in December 2021. As the site approached the milestone, we posed the question on social media as how we should celebrate. One response was to highlight our favorite stories from over the years. We liked this idea, but could not narrow things down to just 25 favorites so we will present a favorite each day from different genres. Every Monday we feature one of our favorite stories in music. This week's choice is an interview with Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik.
Stereogum

Watch Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Play A Devastating “Ghosteen Speaks” In This Much I Know To Be True, Brought To You By James Corden

It’s hard to imagine Nick Cave and James Corden breathing the same air, and the mind reels a bit at the news that Cave was the musical guest on Corden’s Late Late Show last night. But Cave didn’t actually visit the Corden studio. Instead, James Corden debuted a clip from This Much I Know To Be True, the new live-concert film from director and longtime Cave collaborator Andrew Dominik. The film will play in theaters around the world for a single night later this spring, and we’ve already seen the clip of Cave and Warren Ellis performing “Lavender Fields” together. On last night’s show, James Corden introduced another performance that was taken straight from the film.
Harper's Bazaar

David Byrne Is Our March 2022 Music Director

I don’t like to think of myself as an idol. But if I can be an inspiration in some way, well, that's pretty nice. Since forming the pioneering art-rock band Talking Heads in 1975, Byrne has charted a singularly polymathic creative path, navigating a successful solo music career while venturing into dance, theater, film, and other visual and performance work. In 2018, he released his 10th studio album, American Utopia, which has since been adapted for Broadway. “The show homes in on specific issues like race, immigration, and voting and communicates the positive side of thinking about them,” says Byrne, who is exhibiting a collection of his drawings at New York’s Pace Gallery through March 19. For this issue, he curated a playlist with a legacy theme, choosing artists, he says, “who have built upon what came before them.” Along with “Deathless” by Afro-French-Cuban twin-sister duo Ibeyi, whose spiritual traditions inform their songwriting, he included “Santé” by Belgian electronic music star Stromae, who acknowledges his roots by “incorporating a lot of African rhythms into his music,” as well as “Te Ao Mārama/Solar Power” by Lorde. “It’s Lorde doing a version of her hit in Māori,” explains Byrne. “It ties back to her being from New Zealand and making that part of who she is.”
Stereogum

Emma Ruth Rundle – “Pump Organ Song”

Last year, the dark and atmospheric Portland musician Emma Ruth Rundle followed collaborations with Thou and Chelsea Wolfe by releasing her own stark, intense album Engine Of Hell. It rules. Today, Rundle announces that she’ll release a new EP called Orpheus Looking Back later this month. It’ll collect three unreleased songs from the Engine Of Hell sessions, and Rundle has shared one of those three songs.
Stereogum

Lucius – “Heartbursts”

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, the two singers behind the indie-pop project Lucius, are prolific collaborators, and they’ve recently toured and recorded with people like the War On Drugs and Brandi Carlile. Next month, Lucius will return with Second Nature, their first album since 2016. Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb co-produced the LP, and it’s got backup vocals from Carlile and Sheryl Crow. We’ve already posted the early singles “Next To Normal” and “White Lies,” and now Lucius have shared another song.
Stereogum

It’s Grimes Time On Today’s Callin Me Maybe

Grimes’ game-changing Visions album turns 10 years old this Monday, so we’re making today’s episode of our live interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe all about c. I’ll be joined by my colleague James Rettig, who’ll preview his essay about Visions for our The Anniversary series and reflect on how far Claire Boucher has come, however you want to interpret that phrase. Will she call in to audibly verbalize her infamous “Fuck you” tweet at the Stereogum account? Probably not, but you, listener should call in when we go live here at 4:30PM ET today.
Stereogum

Damien Jurado – “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?”

The great veteran indie singer-songwriter Damien Jurado launched his own label Maraqopa Records last year with the release of his album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. He followed it with a single called “Take Your Time” last fall. Today he’s back with another new song, a bleary yet warm midtempo track called “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?” It’s strewn with evocative lyrics that leave just the right amount to the imagination, starting with this: “I was behind the camera/ I was in the commercial/ Dying fast without consent/ Standing where the building collapsed.” Hear it below.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Stereogum

Your Old Droog – “Purple Rain Freestyle (Game, Blouses)”

The Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog makes a whole lot of music. In November, Droog released his solo album Space Bar — the last of four full-lengths that Droog dropped during the 2021 calendar year. Last month, Droog teamed up with longtime collaborator Tha God Fahim on their Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream album. And today, Droog announces that he’s already got another new LP coming out on Friday.
Stereogum

Avril Lavigne Actually Made A Pop-Punk Album This Time

I first met Avril Lavigne in 2013. A decade after watching Avril on MTV, here I was, actually working at MTV, and Avril was promoting her fifth studio album, a self-titled venture that featured guest spots from then-husband and album co-writer Chad Kroeger (erggg) and Marilyn Manson (even more errrgggggg). We chatted for about three minutes so I could get some quotes for a fluff-piece blog post — nothing revolutionary. But I remember thinking her singing voice was outstanding.
Kat Kountry 105

Country Music’s 10 Saddest Music Videos

Songwriting legend Harlan Howard once described county music as "three chords and the truth," a genre that stands strong on a foundation of masterful storytelling. And what better to enhance a well-written song than a powerful music video?. Triumphant, despairing or sorrowful, country music videos have long provided a visual...
Stereogum

Le Pain – “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?”

Le Pain is a newer project led by Madeline Babuka Black (formerly of Yucky Duster) and her sister Olivia. Over the past year, they’ve released a string of singles — “Troisième Groupe,” “Obvious To You,” “Different Drum” — that are breezy and insistent, inspired by ’60s and ’70s pop songs. Today, they’re back with another new track, “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?,” which boasts a jangly and driving melody and a whole story about trying to move on after being cheated on. “If you wanted it so bad, so bad/ Why did I catch you with another man?/ Is that what you’re used to?” goes the song’s hook. “You picked up and moved far away/ Even took the cat I thought you wanted to stay/ I guess that’s what you’re used to.” Check it out below.
makeuseof.com

How to See Your Most Played Songs on Apple Music in 2022

Apple Music has launched a new Replay 2022 playlist to show your most played songs, albums, and artists of the year. The company first released the feature in 2019. Apple Music Replay is different from the likes of Spotify Wrapped as it aims to highlight your top-most music from 2022 instead of the year that has gone by.
Stereogum

Big Thief Build “Simulation Swarm” From Reserved To Rousing On Colbert

Big Thief played The Late Show last night in support of their killer new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Although a lot of pandemic restrictions are lifting across the country, this was a remote performance, which may be one of those vestiges of the COVID era that ends up sticking. It would have been cool to see them on stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater, bringing their unique musical alchemy to life in front of a studio audience, like when they turned “Not” into a towering inferno on the same show back in 2019. But any chance to witness that special Big Thief connection is welcome.
The Sanford Herald

Rita Ora: It's critical that women fight ageism in music

Rita Ora says it's "critical" that women in the music industry support one another. The 31-year-old pop star - who was locked in a fierce legal battle with Jay-Z's record label RocNation in 2015, which prevented her from releasing music for several years - has opened up about the ageism female artists face in the music business and how important it is that women work together to "change the narrative".
