Weaning the UK off fossil fuels, not more drilling in the North Sea, is the best way to protect consumers from high energy prices, climate advisers have said.The Government has faced calls from some quarters to boost domestic production of oil and gas, including from the North Sea and even by restarting efforts to roll out fracking, to address the soaring price of energy and fuel.But its advisory Climate Change Committee (CCC) warned those “advocating a new oil and gas bonanza in the UK” that high oil and gas prices are driven by global markets and increasing UK fossil fuel extraction...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO