ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A parolee was arrested and charged with murder and attempted robbery for a deadly shooting that happened on Black Friday. Davezhone Bratcher, 23, was riding in a car on Cummings Street going home after a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 26, 2021, when 31-year-old Mathew D. Williams robbed the car that Bratcher and a man in his 30s were in. Williams shot both of them according to police.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO