Brooks & Dunn announce tour dates

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities Wednesday, as the seventh day of Moscow’s invasion threatened to bring even greater violence and destruction to civilian areas across the country. Russia intensified its offensive on four strategic cities: Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, with...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month. Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday as Jackson...
The 2022 primary season for this year's midterm elections officially launched Tuesday in Texas, where voters will cast ballots in several statewide races and all 38 congressional districts. Polls closed throughout the state at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News projects that Governor Greg Abbott will avoid a runoff and secure...
(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address the U.S. will close American skies to Russian flights. The move, which U.S. officials had been considering for several days, is part of the administration's efforts to isolate the country as it attacks Ukraine. The ban applies to...
LONDON (AP) — Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. Abramovich’s trophy asset made him a high-profile target for politicians demanding...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
Comments / 0