Brooks & Dunn are together again! The award-winning duo announced that they will be hitting the road for their Rebootr 2022 Tour. The 19 date trek will kick off on May 5 in Evansville, Indiana, making stops in Knoxville, Jacksonville, Greenville, San Antonio, and Nashville before wrapping on June 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Joining the legendary duo on the road will be Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Tenille Townes, Jon Pardi, and more on select dates. (See tour dates below)

