Colorado’s First Gentleman Calls For Reintroducing Wolverines To High Country

By Anica Padilla
 9 days ago

(CBS4) — Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis is speaking in support of a plan to reintroduce wolverines to the high country. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife , wolverines were extirpated in 1919.

Wolverine (Gulo gulo) on the subarctic tundra in Sweden, Scandinavia. (credit: Arterra/Getty Images)

“With a strong survival instinct, the Wolverine is an icon of arctic and alpine environments,” Reis stated.

Reis said the wolverine is the rarest mammal in North America, and “generally feed on rodents, fish, reptiles, birds, and carrion.”

“Occasionally, Wolverines will also take large animals who have been weakened by age, illness, or trapped in the snow,” Reis added.

According to CPW, a stakeholder process for wolverine reintroduction was undertaken in 2010, "resulting in an extensive report and plan for how that reintroduction could be accomplished."

A wolverine is pictured during its first public appearance at the Animal Park of Sainte-Croix in Rhodes, eastern France on January 28, 2016. (credit: FREDERICK FLORIN/Getty Images)

Recently, the agency has been looking at whether wolverine reintroduction may still be workable for Colorado. For more information, visit the CPW wolverine webpage at https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/ Wolverine .aspx

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Two Weekend Storms Will Bring Cold And Snow Back To Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Front Range will enjoy one final day with much warmer than normal temperatures before a double blast of winter arrives for the weekend. Most of the urban corridor will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Friday under mostly cloudy skies before cooler air starts to gradually move in from the northwest. (source: CBS) It will be even warmer in southeast Colorado which is part of the reason there is a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. on Friday for high fire danger in the southeast quadrant of the state. The Palmer Divide including Castle Rock, Franktown,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Latest Colorado Snow Totals As Of 8 P.M. On Sunday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado! Doppler radar was busy tracking widespread areas of snow around the state on Sunday morning. In some cases the snow was organizing into bands and producing as much as 1 to 2 inches of accumulation per hour. The following is a list of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service and CBS4 Weather Watchers between 4 and 8 p.m. on Sunday. 11.6″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl 11.3″ – 1 mile N of Genesee 8.0″ – Lookout Mountain 6.2″ – Rist Canyon 6.0″ – Stratton 5.7″ – 3 miles N of Pueblo Reservoir 5.6″...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Entire Colorado high country under avalanche warning after week of snow

Colorado’s mountains were hit with a week-long winter storm, dumping feet of snow in some areas and creating avalanche conditions in many areas. Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued an avalanche warning for much of the state, which expired Thursday night. Now CAIC has put a special avalanche advisory into effect for all mountain areas in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Light Snow Monday And Heavier Snow Again Later This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Winter continues with lingering light snow on Monday and First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday this week for heavier snow together with frigid temperatures. While many neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will see at least flurries from Monday afternoon through Monday evening, any accumulation should be mostly limited to areas above 6,000 feet on the south and west sides of town. For example, Castle Rock and other areas on the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties could get at least 1 inch of accumulation late Monday. It’s a similar situation in the foothills of Jefferson,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Unusually Cold Storm Arrives Tonight Bringing More Snow And Slow Travel

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm set to impact Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday will bring unusually cold air along with enough snow to create difficult travel conditions in many areas. The arctic cold front on the leading edge of the storm will arrive Tuesday night causing high temperatures to drop from the lower 40s in Denver on Tuesday to the 20s on Wednesday. Then it turns even colder for Thursday and by Friday morning the Denver metro area will be close to zero degrees. The heaviest snow with this storm will be found in the northern mountains including the Park Range...
DENVER, CO
Gazette

NEWS | America's first statewide prison radio launches in Colorado

America’s first statewide prison radio station, Inside Wire, launched March 1 in Limon Correctional Facility's education and library building. A project of the University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative, Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio originally was envisioned as a first-of-its kind project that could help build trust and connections among the more than 14,000 incarcerated listeners at Department of Corrections sites around the state, and with the staff who work at those facilities. (Video by Skyler Ballard)
COLORADO STATE
Gazette

Colorado Springs gets British company's first U.S. office

British-based Lumien, a company devoted to improving workforce well-being, has chosen Colorado Springs for its first U.S. office, with plans to employ up to 40 people within two years for sales, marketing and customer support. Lumien CEO and co-founder Chris Golby said Tuesday the office will open in April with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Wired

The Governor of Colorado Is High on Blockchain

Crypto enthusiasts and government officials are not natural allies, at least outside Miami. And yet Colorado governor Jared Polis received a warm welcome when he appeared onstage at last week’s ETHDenver conference to present his vision for making Colorado the “first digital state.”. That’s because he came bearing...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Best high schools in Colorado

Colorado has hundreds of high schools, but do you know which ones are the best? This list from Stacker looked at all of the public and private high schools in the state to see which have the highest levels of student success.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID 3rd Leading Cause Of Death For 2020, 2021 In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– For the past two years, COVID-19 became Colorado’s third-leading cause of death. It was topped only by all cancers put together and heart disease. Since the pandemic began, more than 12,000 people in the state have died due to COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is still finalizing numbers but the preliminary data shows more Coloradans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Tesla Makes Steps Toward Building In Colorado’s Mountain Communities

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – A Tesla delivery and service center planned for 550 Plain Street in Gypsum is expected to break ground within the year and finish sometime in 2023. You won’t go to the center just west of Vail to buy a Tesla, but it will be a spot to get one sent to you or get one fixed. The town has done well to attract large companies to the comparatively smaller population-based municipality, boasting the “first rural Costco” in the nation. Adding Tesla to that list will be a welcome addition, according to Eagle County Commissioners. “That’s a goal we’ve...
GYPSUM, CO
CBS Denver

Vail Extends Ski Season Until May 1

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Mountain is making history this year by extending the skiing and boarding season until May 1, making it the longest continuous season. (credit: CBS) Skiers and boarders can enjoy the snow for an extra week. Vail said its 2019 investment in North America’s largest snowmaking project is making it happen. That also helped with dry weather conditions early in the season. (credit: CBS) Vail is 97% open and has measured more than 190 inches of snow for the season so far.
VAIL, CO
