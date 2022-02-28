Balloons Released On Anniversary Of Unsolved Murders Of Carson Mother, Son Gunned Down In Front Of Their Home

CARSON (CBSLA) — Six years later, a Carson family hasn’t given up hope they will find justice for a mother and son who were gunned down in front of their home.

On Feb. 27, 2016, Michele and Jordan Love were shot to death just before midnight as they drove up to the garage of their home on Tillman Avenue in Carson. Since the murders, homicide detectives say they have had leads, but witnesses have been reluctant to come forward.

On Sunday, the family held their annual balloon release at the Tillman Avenue home to remember the mother and son who were taken too soon.

A $25,000 reward for information for information leading to the killer is available from the City of Carson. Anyone with information about the murders can contact Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.