ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Balloons Released On Anniversary Of Unsolved Murders Of Carson Mother, Son Gunned Down In Front Of Their Home

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFUyP_0eRSEFIN00

CARSON (CBSLA) — Six years later, a Carson family hasn’t given up hope they will find justice for a mother and son who were gunned down in front of their home.

(credit: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department)

On Feb. 27, 2016, Michele and Jordan Love were shot to death just before midnight as they drove up to the garage of their home on Tillman Avenue in Carson. Since the murders, homicide detectives say they have had leads, but witnesses have been reluctant to come forward.

On Sunday, the family held their annual balloon release at the Tillman Avenue home to remember the mother and son who were taken too soon.

A $25,000 reward for information for information leading to the killer is available from the City of Carson. Anyone with information about the murders can contact Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments / 7

Liberty
8d ago

I understand the witnesses being afraid of coming forward; however, if it were their family members they would want witnesses to come forward.

Reply(1)
4
Johnny Cabrera
8d ago

No one's come forward cause they'd have to get involved and for 25,000 really??That's all Carson can come up with? With all their refineries, mall, and restaurants on Avalon! A mother and son murdered is of a rarity so they should at least 2x the reward. Sad for this family RIP.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Balloons#Cbsla#Los Angeles Sheriff#Homicide Bureau
TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

‘She Has Serious Issues’: Ex-Boyfriend Reacts To Sherri Papini’s Charges

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Even though it has been 20 years, a Costa Mesa man said he can’t forget how Sherri Papini lied to him during the brief time they dated in the early 2000s. “She definitely had a compulsive lying habit,” said the man who did not want to be identified. The pair met in Northern California where he was a student and she was a youth leader. He recounted the times he would ask her to go surfing and how she claimed she had a heart condition at the time. “Eventually found out that was a lie,” he said. Officials accuse Papini of...
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nisaa Walcott: Murdered mother’s cousin arrested after video allegedly showed him dumping body in plastic box

A New York man has been arrested for the murder of his cousin, whose body was found dumped in a plastic box along a highway in the Bronx.Nisaa Walcott, 35, was reported missing by her brothers last Thursday after she failed to pick up their calls and sent suspicious text messages in response.Her body was discovered inside a plastic storage container next to a roadway the following day.Police arrested Walcott’s cousin, 21-year-old Khalid Barrow, for her murder after he was allegedly filmed carrying a plastic box out of her building.The motive for the killing remains unclear.Walcott’s family shared their heartbreak...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother jailed for murdering man who ‘beat her 19-year-old son with baseball bat’

A mother has been jailed for more than 16 years for the murder of a man who allegedly beat up her 19-year-old son with a baseball bat, after a judge dismissed pleas for leniency because she is a “caring, compassionate person”.Amber Kay Ahrens was sentenced on Wednesday to 195 months in prison and three years probation for the 2020 killing of David Leddy in Wichita, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.Ahrens, 43, shot Mr Leddy, 53, in the head and left him dead in the front yard of his home along the 1200 block of North Pinecrest following an altercation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times in The Face By Two Teens During ‘Execution-Style’ Home Invasion

A 5-year-old boy was among three people fatally shot execution-style during a home invasion in Detroit over the weekend. Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found shot and killed inside their home on the west side of Detriot on Sunday, Fox 2 Detriot reports. After not hearing from them, a family member went to check on them and discovered the horrific scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Cousin Charged With Murder After Manhattan Mother Found Inside Storage Bin

A family member of a Manhattan mother who was found murdered was arrested and charged for her death. The New York Post reports that 21-year-old Khalid Barrow has been hit with a murder charge for killing his cousin, Nisaa Walcott from East Harlem. He’s also been charged with concealing a human corpse. The 35-year-old was found on Friday afternoon in a plastic storage container on a sidewalk in The Bronx . The woman’s family had reported her missing early in the week.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy