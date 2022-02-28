Learning to embrace Black History Month

When I was in college, my United States History classes were broken down into two courses. We had one semester to learn about the country from the Revolutionary War up to Reconstruction, and the second course went from Reconstruction up to present day. That was roughly six months dedicated to...
”Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” — George Santayana. Just outside the library at Attleboro High School there’s a small room, a booth of sorts with big glass windows. Hundreds of students pass by it every day. If they take the time,...
Comments / 0