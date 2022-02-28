ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood Gazette

Tualatin standoff ends peacefully Sunday

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhhww_0eRSB29e00 A man alleged to have robbed a Sherwood gas station ended up at a Tualatin RV park, where he eventually surrendered.

An armed robbery suspect was reportedly taken into custody at an RV park in Tualatin Sunday evening, Feb. 27, after a standoff with the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team.

The incident began in Sherwood at 11:49 a.m. morning when officers were called to a report of a robbery in progress at the 76 gas station in the Sherwood Market Center, 15900 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road.

While the suspect fled the scene, he was followed by police to Roamers RV Park, 17585 S.W. Pacific Highway, where he entered a trailer, according to authorities.

Police evacuated the area, and the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit was called in to try to make contact with the individual. That initial attempt was unsuccessful.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team responded to the incident as well.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident late Sunday evening and lodged at the Washington County Jail. No other information was immediately available.

Portland Tribune

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion. Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project. Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Homemade bomb discovered, detonated in Sherwood

The device was discovered by a dog playing in a field at Sherwood Middle School; police search area for more. Sherwood police responding to a call at Sherwood Middle School Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, regarding a ball wrapped in tape with a fuse protruding from it, soon discovered it was a homemade bomb. The device was found in a field by a dog near the school. Officers evacuated the area and contacted the Portland Police Bureau's Explosive Disposal Unit and an engine from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's Sherwood Station No. 33. The Portland unit arrived at 7:02 p.m., confirmed it was a homemade bomb, and detonated it at the scene, according to a news release from the Sherwood Police Department. No one was injured. Sherwood police are continuing to search more areas around the middle school as well as parks, fields, and schools throughout the city. The Sherwood School District was notified about the incident. Police warn that such devices are incredibly dangerous and can cause serious physical injury or death. Anyone finding something similar should leave it alone and call 9-1-1 immediately. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Police: Sherwood crash killed local girls, 11 and 16

Sherwood police have not named the victims in Sunday's crash, but they confirmed they attended Sherwood schools.The Sherwood Police Department released a short update Monday, Feb. 21, on a crash that took the lives of two girls Sunday evening, Feb. 20. The police department said the two pedestrians struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening were girls ages 11 and 16. Both were Sherwood residents and attended Sherwood schools. The crash occurred Sunday evening at Southwest Edy Road and Trailblazer Place, shortly before 7 p.m. Police said they responded within two minutes and began lifesaving efforts, but both victims died. According to a news release from the Sherwood Police Department, the driver of the vehicle who struck the girls stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. That investigation includes members of the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, also known as CART. On Monday morning, two baskets of flowers had been left near the intersection where the crash occurred. Police said the driver was not injured in the crash. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Two juveniles die in Sherwood accident Sunday

The accident, involving a car hitting pedestrians, occurred at Edy Road and Trailblazer Place just before 7 p.m.Two juveniles died in Sherwood Sunday evening following an auto vs pedestrian accident at Southwest Edy Road and Southwest Trailblazer Place. Officers arrived at the scene in under two minutes after being called at 6:51 p.m. and began lifesaving efforts, according to a news release from the Sherwood Police Department. An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and the roadway was expected to be closed for several more hours on Sunday night. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance and numerous police agencies assisted Sherwood police with the accident. No other information was immediately available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Sherwood Police Chief Ty Hanlon 'disappointed' by rowdy protest

Students without masks crowded into the vestibule of Sherwood High School in a protest against COVID-19 rules. Sherwood's new police chief said he was disappointed by students not wearing masks forcing their way into Sherwood High School on Tuesday, Feb. 8, as well as apparent instigators who had no connection to the city or the school district.
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Mistrial declared in Washington County murder case

Lisa Ann Akers is accused of the 2020 murder of Kara Ewing and the attempted murders of three other victims. A mistrial has been declared in the case of Lisa Ann Akers, 41, who was on trial this week for the alleged murder of Kara Ewing and the attempted murders of several other people inside of a Washington County residence back in June 2020. "The defense raised concerns over her mental fitness and ordered her to the Oregon State Hospital for evaluation on her fitness to proceed," said Stephen Mayer, spokesperson for the Washington County District Attorney's Office, which...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
