Slideshow: Oregon high school girls wrestling state championships

Cardinals sent packing as playoff hopes dashed by No. 3 ranked Marshfield Pirates The Corbett High School boys basketball team's playoff trip was cut short after taking a tough loss to Marshfield High. The No. 3 Pirates overwhelmed the No. 14 Cardinals in the first round of 4A playoff basketball on Friday, March 4, beating Corbett at home 77-56. Despite a strong showing from Cardinal senior Joe Fundak, who scored four three-pointers and led the team with 25 points, the Corbett boys couldn't match up with the Pirates. The home team's offense proved too much for Corbett with Marshfield's Pierce Davidson leading the Pirates in scoring with 30 points. Marshfield senior Mason Ainsworth also contributed to the Pirates strong offensive, scoring 18 points.
