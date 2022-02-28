Slideshow: Oregon high school girls wrestling state championships

The NCAA Tournament is around the corner. Where does each team in the state of Oregon stand with just over a week to play? As March Madness grows ever closer, the list of Oregon teams likely to go dancing grows ever shorter. On Thursday, March 3, the Oregon State women fell to Stanford 57-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The loss drops the Beavers to 14-13 overall, a record that almost certainly precludes them from receiving an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Still, hope abounds for the other seven programs in the state. With some conference tournaments...

