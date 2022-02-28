ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver, OR

Slideshow: Oregon high school girls wrestling state championships

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Check out photos from the girls state wrestling championships held at Culver High School last weekend.

Lake Oswego Review

Cleveland boys basketball advances to first state quarterfinal since 1962

The Warriors survived 36 points from Lincoln's Moroni Seely-Roberts to earn a spot in the Chiles Center. With each win from here on in for Cleveland High boys basketball, a little bit of history is made. The Warriors haven't made the quarterfinals of a state basketball tournament since 1962, the same year Cleveland won its last league title. Both dry spells are over after 60 years. Thanks to a 63-53 win over Lincoln on Friday, March 4, Cleveland will face Mountainside on Wednesday, March 9, in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament at the University of Portland's Chiles Center....
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Damascus Christian basketball is headed to the 1A State Finals

Sierra Hale hits pair of FTs to secure 44-39 nail-biter over North Douglas in playoffs semifinalsWith stout defense down the stretch, Damascus Christian girls basketball punched a ticket to the finals after a close, back-and-forth penultimate contest. Led by sophomore post Laelie Rasmussen, with a team-high 13 points and eight rebounds, the No. 3 Eagles beat No. 2 North Douglas 44-39 in the semifinals of the OSAA 1A Girls Basketball playoffs Friday evening, March 4, at Baker High School. Junior guard Sierra Hale added 12 points and three boards; junior post Julia Mitchell scored eight points; and senior...
DAMASCUS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

March Madness: Where each Oregon Division I basketball stands

The NCAA Tournament is around the corner. Where does each team in the state of Oregon stand with just over a week to play? As March Madness grows ever closer, the list of Oregon teams likely to go dancing grows ever shorter. On Thursday, March 3, the Oregon State women fell to Stanford 57-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The loss drops the Beavers to 14-13 overall, a record that almost certainly precludes them from receiving an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Still, hope abounds for the other seven programs in the state. With some conference tournaments...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Corbett boys fall to Marshfield

Cardinals sent packing as playoff hopes dashed by No. 3 ranked Marshfield Pirates The Corbett High School boys basketball team's playoff trip was cut short after taking a tough loss to Marshfield High. The No. 3 Pirates overwhelmed the No. 14 Cardinals in the first round of 4A playoff basketball on Friday, March 4, beating Corbett at home 77-56. Despite a strong showing from Cardinal senior Joe Fundak, who scored four three-pointers and led the team with 25 points, the Corbett boys couldn't match up with the Pirates. The home team's offense proved too much for Corbett with Marshfield's Pierce Davidson leading the Pirates in scoring with 30 points. Marshfield senior Mason Ainsworth also contributed to the Pirates strong offensive, scoring 18 points. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORBETT, OR
Portland Tribune

Late Tualatin free throws sink Lake Oswego 45-44

The Wolves' Malik Ross makes a pair of free throws in the game's final seconds to send Tualatin to the state tournament. It was anyone's game, but in the end it was Tualatin that left with the "W" thanks to some timely turnovers, a little fortitude, and two very big Malik Ross free throws.
Woodburn Independent

Gervais girls shooting struggles sink title hopes

The Cougars were unable to overcome Bandon in the state quarterfinals, falling 39-30 in PendletonThe Gervais girls basketball team could not buy a bucket in the middle of its playoff game against Bandon, going scoreless at the 30-second mark of the second quarter up until 2:38 of the third quarter. It was that stretch and more general shooting woes that doomed the Cougars' title hopes over the course of the season as Bandon advanced into the semifinals with a 39-30 win. Gervais struggled from the field over the course of the 32 minutes of play. The team shot 10-of-43 from...
GERVAIS, OR
Gresham Outlook

Barlow twin seniors bow out of playoffs in 76-50 loss to Summit

Nathan Jones had 14 points playing alongside brother Jesse in final game as Bruins fall short in playoffsFriday night was curtains for twin brothers who have helped lead the Barlow boys basketball program to great heights with their character and poise. Both Nathan and Jesse Jones have dominated the paint in the Mt. Hood Conference and led the Bruins to a solid run in this year's postseason. Together they hauled in rebounds, showed off fancy footwork down low, set hard screens, and provided calming leadership for a Bruins squad filled with flashy youngsters. But what Coach Tom Johnson...
