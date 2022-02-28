ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ahead of State of the Union, How Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
 8 days ago
President Joe Biden is struggling to win voters over and is facing a litany of challenges as he takes the stage for his first State of the Union...

Comments / 31

JR
8d ago

This is an absolute lie by the Liberal media, Biden’s approval ratings is below 20 percent and now the Liberal media is attempting to prop him again!

21
Shackelford
8d ago

Imagine the left media reporting on this guy. They cover for this guy while they did anything to hurt Trump..... And in the end Brandon's reasons are similar to Trump?

10
Eddy
8d ago

WORST President…… EVER. Biden has done more to damage the United States in one year than any other president did in 4 or 8.

9
