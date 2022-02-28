Ahead of State of the Union, How Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump
President Joe Biden is struggling to win voters over and is facing a litany of challenges as he takes the stage for his first State of the Union...www.newsweek.com
President Joe Biden is struggling to win voters over and is facing a litany of challenges as he takes the stage for his first State of the Union...www.newsweek.com
This is an absolute lie by the Liberal media, Biden’s approval ratings is below 20 percent and now the Liberal media is attempting to prop him again!
Imagine the left media reporting on this guy. They cover for this guy while they did anything to hurt Trump..... And in the end Brandon's reasons are similar to Trump?
WORST President…… EVER. Biden has done more to damage the United States in one year than any other president did in 4 or 8.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 31