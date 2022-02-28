ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Ten-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Head by Pellet Gun, Teen Arrested

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
 8 days ago
CJ Patton, from Milledgeville, Georgia, suffered "severe brain damage" after being shot in the...

Comments / 32

Joe Dime
8d ago

What is a 17 year old being around a 10 year old? It's not the 50's or 60's or ever the 70's. Propaganda to push all firearms from ownership.

Reply
6
Julianna Coleman
7d ago

Does anyone else think it is strange a 17 year old and 10 year old are hanging out??

Reply(4)
10
44 brk bones.
7d ago

Things like this is exactly why we need to teach kids on gun safety. We never had these problems when we were in school.

Reply
2
 

