Ten-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Head by Pellet Gun, Teen Arrested
CJ Patton, from Milledgeville, Georgia, suffered "severe brain damage" after being shot in the...www.newsweek.com
CJ Patton, from Milledgeville, Georgia, suffered "severe brain damage" after being shot in the...www.newsweek.com
What is a 17 year old being around a 10 year old? It's not the 50's or 60's or ever the 70's. Propaganda to push all firearms from ownership.
Does anyone else think it is strange a 17 year old and 10 year old are hanging out??
Things like this is exactly why we need to teach kids on gun safety. We never had these problems when we were in school.
Comments / 32