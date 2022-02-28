ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Will Match Up To $1 Million In Donations For Ukrainian Refugees

By Tricia Goss
 9 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As if anyone needed another reason to love this adorable celebrity couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are now raising money to support Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion of their country. And you can help.

Reynolds and Lively took to social media to share the news that they will match donations to USA for UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The UN refugee agency provides emergency relief during refugee crises, delivering rapid humanitarian aid and deploying experienced staff.

The nonprofit organization posted a photo showing one adult lifting a child into the arms of another on a train.

“Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes,” @UNRefugeeAgency tweeted. “Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds

& @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000.”

Reynolds retweeted the organization’s post.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” the actor wrote.

“Even before the most recent crisis, years of violence in Ukraine have forced more than two million children, women and men from their homes and left them struggling to survive,” USA for UNHCR states on its donation page. “Nearly three million people in Ukraine will require humanitarian assistance this year. Those fleeing for their lives need immediate shelter, protection and safety.

The agency added, “UNHCR is on the ground.”

Lively also shared the Twitter post.

“@VancityReynolds & I are doubling every $donated to @UNRefugeeAgency up to $1,000,000,” tweeted the actress, “click below if you can join us @UNRefugeeAgency is on the ground providing lifesaving aid, & working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for the 50,000+ who were just forced to flee.”

On Feb. 27, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson told CNN that the European Union needs to prepare for refugees.

“It’s very difficult to guess how many,” Johansson told CNN, “but I think we should be prepared for millions.”

UNHCR is tracking how many people are leaving the country, and though counting those fleeing is difficult, the agency estimated that at least 100,000 people had left as of Feb. 26.

