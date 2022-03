The No. 2-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels (25-6) and No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-3) clash in a familiar setting Tuesday. For the 12th time in the last 19 years, the Gaels and Bulldogs will square off in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. Tip-off at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

BASKETBALL ・ 23 HOURS AGO