The Polk County School Board approved the 2022-2023 Polk County School Calendar on February 22, 2022. A copy of the calendar for the next school year is below. NEW for the 2022 – 2023 School Calendar: Early Release days have all been moved to a Friday and have also been moved to align with existing breaks. For example, there will be early release days on the Friday before Thanksgiving break, MLK weekend, and Spring Break. {For those curious about this change, watch the Polk School Board Work Session from Feb. 8 – start at the 21 minute mark}.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO