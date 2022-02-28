ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Design of therapeutic biomaterials to control inflammation

By Zhaoxu Tu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Inflammation plays an important role in the response to danger signals arising from damage to our body and in restoring homeostasis. Dysregulated inflammatory responses occur in many diseases, including cancer, sepsis and autoimmunity. The efficacy of anti-inflammatory drugs, developed for the treatment of dysregulated inflammation, can be potentiated using biomaterials, by...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Understanding self-assembly at molecular level enables controlled design of DNA G-wires of different properties

A possible engineering of materials with diverse bio- and nano-applications relies on robust self-assembly of oligonucleotides. Bottom-up approach utilizing guanine-rich DNA oligonucleotides can lead to formation of G-wires, nanostructures consisting of continuous stacks of G-quartets. However, G-wire structure and self-assembly process remain poorly understood, although they are crucial for optimizing properties needed for specific applications. Herein, we use nuclear magnetic resonance to get insights at molecular level on how chosen short, guanine-rich oligonucleotides self-assemble into G-wires, whereas complementary methods are used for their characterization. Additionally, unravelling mechanistic details enable us to guide G-wire self-assembly in a controlled manner. MD simulations provide insight why loop residues with considerably different properties, i.e., hydrogen-bond affinity, stacking interactions, electronic effects and hydrophobicity extensively increase or decrease G-wire length. Our results provide fundamental understanding of G-wire self-assembly process useful for future design of nanomaterials with specific properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Therapeutically harnessing extracellular vesicles

The field of extracellular vesicle (EV) research has developed rapidly over the last decade from the study of fundamental biology to a subject of significant clinical relevance. The potential of harnessing EVs in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases - including cancer and neurological and cardiovascular disorders - is now being recognized. Accordingly, the applications of EVs as therapeutic targets, biomarkers, novel drug delivery agents and standalone therapeutics are being actively explored. This Review provides a brief overview of the characteristics and physiological functions of the various classes of EV, focusing on their association with disease and emerging strategies for their therapeutic exploitation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Density of invasive western honey bee (Apis mellifera) colonies in fragmented woodlands indicates potential for large impacts on native species

Feral Apis mellifera colonies are widespread globally and cause ecological impacts as pollinators and competitors for food and nesting opportunities. The magnitude of impact depends on their population density, but knowledge of this density is poor. We document feral A. mellifera colonies at 69 per km2 in fragmented Eucalyptus woodlands in Australia, exceeding estimates from elsewhere in the world, and matched only by one other Australian study. We surveyed 52.5Â ha of woodland patches with 357 nest boxes installed to provide nesting opportunities for threatened vertebrates. Our sites covered a region of more than 140Â km across with repeated surveys over 3 to 6Â years. We show that nest box use by feral A. mellifera colonies is influenced by box design (p"‰="‰0.042), with weak evidence for an interactive effect of type of vegetation at a site (woodland remnants vs. replanting) and woody cover within 500Â m (p"‰="‰0.091). At 69 colonies per km2, this density is equivalent to the recommended stocking of hives for pollination of some crops and is therefore likely to influence pollination and lead to competition with other flower visitors. Apis mellifera is also likely to be competing for hollows with cavity dependent native fauna, especially in landscapes where there has been extensive tree removal.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
PHYSICS
Apple Insider

GameSir X2 review: a fantastic controller designed with the mobile gamer in mind

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Take your mobile gaming to the next level with the new GameSir X2, a plug-and-play controller designed to work withApple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, Stadia, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are a diverse family of antibodies or antibody constructs that recognize two epitopes or antigens. Most bsAbs are bispecific T-cell-engagers (BiTEs), designed to redirect and/or activate CD3-expressing cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) against a specific tumour target on malignant cells. Other bsAb classes include therapies that target immune checkpoints, oncogenic signalling pathways and cytokines. Bifunctional fusion proteins are a subset of bsAbs that are typically devoid of an Fc region.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative treatments of a green tattoo ink with Ruby, Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode

The tattoos removal has become an issue upon spread of the tattooing practice worldwide and hindsight regrets. Lasers are typically used for the purpose, though some colours such as green are considered "recalcitrant" to the treatment. In the current investigation, we aim at determining the efficacy of removal of a green ink water dispersion, using 5 laser treatments: Nd:YAG nano- and picosecond lasers in normal and array mode and Ruby nanosecond laser, keeping the total irradiated energy constant. The UV"“Vis spectroscopy of the treated samples indicate that Nd:YAG picosecond laser is most effective, and the Ruby nanosecond laser is the least efficient. Fragment compounds generated from the pigment and siloxanes are common to all treatments, whereas hydrocarbon emerge by a larger amount upon Nd:YAG nanosecond treatment. Fibres are formed upon picosecond treatments and when operating in array mode, and lamellae are achieved by Ruby nanosecond laser treatment. Residual particles suspensions are very heterogeneous upon nanosecond treatments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Hypothyroidism and related comorbidities on the risks of developing tinnitus

This is a retrospective longitudinal study that uses data from the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) of Taiwan of which hypothyroid patients who received a diagnosis between 2000 and 2010 were selected and followed up until 2011. The primary outcome of this study was the occurrence of tinnitus (ICD-9-CM code 388.3). The relevant comorbidities were selected as potential confounders according to the literature, which included vertigo (ICD-9-CM code 386), insomnia (ICD-9-CM code 780), anxiety (ICD-9-CM code 300.00), and hearing loss (ICD-9-CM code 388"“389). The overall incidence of tinnitus was significantly higher in the hypothyroidism cohort than in the non-hypothyroidism cohort (9.49 vs. 6.03 per 1000 person-years), with an adjusted HR of 1.35 (95% CI 1.18"“1.54) after adjusting potential confounders. The incidences of tinnitus, as stratified by gender, age, comorbidity, and follow-up time, were all significantly higher in the hypothyroidism cohort than those in the non-hypothyroidism cohort. The incidence of tinnitus significantly increased with age (aHR"‰="‰1.01, 95% CI 1.01"“1.02). In conclusion, we report the relationship between hypothyroidism and the increased risk for tinnitus. We also found that hypothyroidism patients are at increased risk of developing tinnitus when associated with comorbidities including vertigo, hearing loss, and insomnia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

