Culver has outgrown its tiny post office, and as the town continues to grow, a new one is on the way. On the corner of Second and C streets in Culver stands the community's post office. The office is tight, with packages in every available area and narrow walkways that can only handle one passer-through at a time. There's not enough room to fit all the packages inside, so the postal workers sort and load packages in the parking lot. It really is a 'postage stamp' of a post office.

CULVER, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO