McCall took over the program in 2017. The University of Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that it plans to part ways with men’s basketball head coach Matt McCall. “Matt poured himself into this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court and I believe a change at the end of the season is in the best interest of the program.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO