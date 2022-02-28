ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Compact hydraulic drive system

Engineer Live
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, customers in mining, materials handling and other industries have a plug-and-play answer to drive system needs. A Hägglunds Fusion drive system puts everything on the torque arm, from the hydraulic motor and pumps to the cabinet that houses them. That makes high...

www.engineerlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Mercedes seeks US certification for Level 3 self-driving system

Mercedes-Benz will start offering a Level 3 self-driving system in Germany later this year, after receiving approval from local authorities last December. However, the automaker wants to achieve similar approval beyond its home market within the current year. Citing comments made by CEO Ola Kaellenius during a press call on...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydraulic Drive System#Productivity#H Gglunds#Gearbox
Nature.com

Design and implementation of compact dual-band conformal antenna for leadless cardiac pacemaker system

The leadless cardiac pacemaker is a pioneering device for heart patients. Its rising success requires the design of compact implantable antennas. In this paper, we describe a circularly polarized Hilbert curve inspired loop antenna. The proposed antenna works in the WMTS (Wireless Medical Telemetry Services) 1.4Â GHz and ISM (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) 2.45Â GHz bands. High dielectric constant material Rogers RT/Duroid 6010 LM (\({\epsilon }_{r}\)=10) and fractal geometry helps to design the antenna with a small footprint of 9.1 mm3 (6Â mm"‰Ã—"‰6Â mm"‰Ã—"‰0.254Â mm). The designed antenna has a conformal shape that fits inside a leadless pacemaker's capsule is surrounded by IC models and battery, which are tightly packed in the device enclosure. Subsequently, the integrated prototype is simulated deep inside at the center of the multi-layer canonical heart model. To verify experimentally, we have put dummy electronics (IC and battery) inside the 3D printed pacemaker's capsule and surfaced the fabricated conformal antenna around the inner curved body of the TCP (Transcatheter Pacing) capsule. Furthermore, we have tested the TCP capsule by inserting it in a ballistic gel phantom and minced pork. The measured impedance bandwidths at 1.4Â GHz and 2.45Â GHz are 250Â MHz and 430Â MHz, whereas measured gains are âˆ’"‰33.2 dBi, and âˆ’"‰28.5 dBi, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy