It all started when Lincoln Roe was born just a few weeks before Mardi Gras in 2016. Her mom Dawn, a Louisiana-based child photographer, wanted to indoctrinate her baby girl into the carnival culture, but knew she was a bit too young to attend parades. So instead, she gave Lincoln the next best thing, a king cake from iconic New Orleans establishment Haydel's Bakery. Then, she started snapping photos. The result? An adorable baby girl clad in Mardi Gras beads, a purple tutu, and tiny feathered hat posing on top of a king cake.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO