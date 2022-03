On Thursday, a historic UK film set was the victim of a massive fire. Dalton Mills, a former textile mill in West Yorkshire, which has been used for filming such beloved British period dramas as Downton Abbey and the first season of Peaky Blinders, was swallowed by flames which covered "100 percent" of the building, according to Deadline. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in relation to the fire, but the blaze did require more than 100 firefighters and 20 pumps to douse. Firefighters were called shortly before noon on Thursday to respond to the fire, and remained on scene for several hours to deal with flare ups.

