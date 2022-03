The Charles County Board of Commissioners presented the 2022 State of the County at the Charles County Chamber of Commerce virtual 2022 State of the County event on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The event was hosted by Leigh Ann Keller, 2022 Chair of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The Commissioners shared their reflections of the past year and their visions for the future. The 2021 Annual Report and Year in Review video were presented to the participants as a comprehensive look back at 2021.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO