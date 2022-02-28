ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Spintronics: Innovative crystals for future computer electronics

Science Daily
 5 days ago

While modern computers are already very fast, they also consume vast amounts of electricity. For some years now a new technology has been much talked about, which although it is still in its infancy could one day revolutionise computer technology -- spintronics. The word is a portmanteau meaning "spin" and "electronics,"...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Surprising semiconductor properties revealed with innovative new method

A research team probing the properties of a semiconductor combined with a novel thin oxide film have observed a surprising new source of conductivity from oxygen atoms trapped inside. Scott Chambers, a materials scientist at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, reported the team's discovery at the Spring...
PHYSICS
Science Daily

For new insights into aerodynamics, scientists turn to paper airplanes

A series of experiments using paper airplanes reveals new aerodynamic effects, a team of scientists has discovered. Its findings enhance our understanding of flight stability and could inspire new types of flying robots and small drones. "The study started with simple curiosity about what makes a good paper airplane and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Daily

The physics of fire ant rafts could help engineers design swarming robots

Noah rode out his flood in an ark. Winnie-the-Pooh had an upside-down umbrella. Fire ants (Solenopsis invicta), meanwhile, form floating rafts made up of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of individual insects. A new study by engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder lays out the simple physics-based rules...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Discovered: An easier way to create 'flexible diamonds'

As hard as diamond and as flexible as plastic, highly sought-after diamond nanothreads would be poised to revolutionize our world -- if they weren't so difficult to make. Recently, a team of scientists led by Carnegie's Samuel Dunning and Timothy Strobel developed an original technique that predicts and guides the ordered creation of strong, yet flexible, diamond nanothreads, surmounting several existing challenges. The innovation will make it easier for scientists to synthesize the nanothreads -- an important step toward applying the material to practical problems in the future. The work was recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

How to make a 'computer' out of liquid crystals

Researchers with the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have shown for the first time how to design the basic elements needed for logic operations using a kind of material called a liquid crystal -- paving the way for a completely novel way of performing computations. The results,...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Bonding exercise: Quantifying biexciton binding energy

ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. A rare spectroscopy technique performed at Swinburne University of Technology directly quantifies the energy required to bind two excitons together, providing for the first time a direct measurement of the biexciton binding energy in WS2. As well as improving our fundamental...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Predicting solar cell performance from terahertz and microwave spectroscopy

Many semiconducting materials are possible candidates for solar cells. In recent years, perovskite semiconductors in particular have attracted attention, as they are both inexpensive and easy to process and enable high efficiencies. Now a new study shows how terahertz (TRTS) and microwave spectroscopy (TRMC) can be used to reliably determine the mobility and lifetime of the charge carriers in new semiconducting materials. Using these measurement data it is possible to predict the potential efficiency of the solar cell in advance and to classify the losses in the finished cell.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Plasma accelerators recover in a FLASH

An international team of researchers led by DESY scientists has demonstrated for the first time at the FLASHForward experiment that in principle it is possible to operate plasma accelerators at the repetition rates desired by particle physicists and photon scientists. This opens the opportunity to utilise such high-gradient accelerators as booster stages in existing high-repetition-rate facilities, such as the large-scale X-ray free-electron lasers FLASH and European XFEL, in order to significantly increase the energy of long trains of particles in short distances. The team presents the results of their studies in the journal Nature today.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Magnetic excitations could provide information transfer without heat loss

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Just as electrons flow through an electrical conductor, magnetic excitations can travel through certain materials. Such excitations, known in physics as "magnons" in analogy to the electron, could transport information much more easily than electrical conductors. An international research team has now made an important discovery on the road to such components, which could be highly energy-efficient and considerably smaller.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Bendy robotic arm twisted into shape with help of augmented reality

The flexible arm, which was designed and created at Imperial College London, can twist and turn in all directions, making it readily customisable for potential applications in manufacturing, spacecraft maintenance, and even injury rehabilitation. Instead of being constrained by rigid limbs and firm joints, the versatile arm is readily bendable...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

How can the computer chip predict the future of gene synthesis?

Creating synthetic life could be easily within our grasp soon based on a comparison with the evolution of computer chips. Computer programming and gene synthesis appear to share little in common. But according to University of Cincinnati professor Andrew Steckl, an Ohio Eminent Scholar, leaps forward in technology in the former make him optimistic that wide scale gene manufacture is achievable.
SOFTWARE
Science Daily

Temperature variation could help new touchscreen technology simulate virtual shapes

High-fidelity touch has the potential to significantly expand the scope of what we expect from computing devices, making new remote sensory experiences possible. The research on these advancements, led by a pair of researchers from the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University, could help touchscreens simulate virtual shapes.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Event horizons are tunable factories of quantum entanglement

LSU physicists have leveraged quantum information theory techniques to reveal a mechanism for amplifying, or "stimulating," the production of entanglement in the Hawking effect in a controlled manner. Furthermore, these scientists propose a protocol for testing this idea in the laboratory using artificially produced event horizons. These results have been recently published in Physical Review Letters, "Quantum aspects of stimulated Hawking radiation in an analog white-black hole pair," where Ivan Agullo, Anthony J. Brady and Dimitrios Kranas present these ideas and apply them to optical systems containing the analog of a pair white-black hole.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers map magnetic fields in 3D, findings could improve device storage capacity

Researchers from the University of New Hampshire have mapped magnetic fields in three dimensions, a major step toward solving what they call the "grand challenge" of revealing 3D magnetic configuration in magnetic materials. The work has implications for improving diagnostic imaging and capacity in storage devices. "The number three really...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New method to produce chemically modified mRNA developed

In a recent study, the research group at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Organic Chemistry led by Professor Dr Stephanie Kath-Schorr describes a novel method for the enzymatic production of synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA). While natural base modifications of mRNA are already being used – for example by BioNTech/Pfizer for the production of their coronavirus vaccine – this newly developed mRNA additionally contains site-specifically introduced, non-natural nucleotides. Nucleotides are molecules that function as the basic building blocks of RNA. This new approach using non-natural nucleotides allows the scientists to study how mRNA is introduced into cells and to observe how the newly introduced information spreads at the cellular level. This in turn promises better therapeutic applications in the long run. The article ‘Stronger together for in cell translation: natural and unnatural base modified mRNA’ has appeared in Chemical Science.
CHEMISTRY
Apple Insider

Tim Cook calls on Italian innovators to help shape the future

Writing in an Italian magazine, Tim Cook has urged local developers to "take advantage of your skills," and join Apple in building the future. As Italy fines Apple over alleged price fixing, and the company improves Apple Maps in the region, Tim Cook has penned an article for Corriere della Sera. The 145-year-old newspaper has launched a new Login magazine, headlining Cook's call to Italian innovators.
BUSINESS
Science Daily

Plotting the placental protein NRK: Understanding the molecular evolution processes underlying placenta acquisition in eutherian ancestors

The molecular evolution of placental protein NRK and its function in regulating placental growth has finally been clarified by researchers from Tokyo Tech. They elucidated that eutherian NRK regulates placental development by a novel mechanism, modulating the CK2-PTEN-AKT pathway. They also determined that this new function was acquired due to the amazingly rapid molecular evolution of NRK in eutherian ancestors.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Why some bubbles move faster

It is a puzzle long known among experts and very relevant in many industrial production processes: a jump discontinuity in the rise velocity of gas bubbles in so-called viscoelastic fluids. Viscoelastic fluids are substances that combine characteristics of liquid and elastic substances. Many hair shampoos are an example of this. If you turn a transparent, almost completely filled bottle of shampoo upside down, you will see the enclosed air rising as a bubble in an unusual shape. In many industrial processes, such liquids occur as solutions of polymers and often have to be enriched with oxygen by gassing. "We have known for about 60 years that the rise velocity of gas bubbles in viscoelastic liquids undergoes a jump at a critical bubble diameter. The speed of the bubbles can then suddenly become up to ten times faster. This plays a fundamental role in the controlled gassing of these liquids. At the same time, it was unclear what was causing this sudden increase in velocity," explains Günter Brenn from the Institute of Fluid Mechanics and Heat Transfer at TU Graz.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Science Daily

Dark energy: Neutron stars will tell us if it's only an illusion

Source: Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati. Scientists provide the first simulation of neutron star collisions in extensions of general relativity relevant for cosmology, offering a new approach to test gravity. FULL STORY. A huge amount of mysterious dark energy is necessary to explain cosmological phenomena, such as the accelerated...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

