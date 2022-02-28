ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What condition Raiders center position is in heading into free agency 2022

By Levi Damien
 8 days ago
With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ center position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starter: Andre James

Backups: Brett Heggie

Free agents: Nick Martin

Andre James was given the nod as the starter this season when the team traded away Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. Then James was given a vote of confidence with an extension. His start week one was just his second start of the former undrafted free agent’s three-year career. He had an up-and-down season as the starter. Not entirely justifying the former staff’s confidence in him, but showing some flashes and signs of improvement as the season went on.

Heggie was added to the practice squad late in the season and retained on a reserve/future contract.

Condition: Unstable

The main question is whether the new coaching staff will be as enamored with James as the last one. James started the season rough, seemed to put things together in the middle part of the season, and then saw his performances dip in the final few weeks and the wildcard loss. An upgrade is very possible. Competition is a near certainty.

