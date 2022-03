Specialists will be needed to put out a raging fire on an abandoned cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean due to complications from burning lithium-ion batteries inside the thousands of luxury cars aboard the vessel. A number of electric luxury cars caught fire aboard the ship, which was then abandoned as the blaze spread throughout the vessel. According to Reuters, it is unclear if the batteries started the fire, or if the fire started elsewhere and spread to the batteries. “The ship is burning from one end to the other ... everything is on fire about five metres above...

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO