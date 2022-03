Audi has officially announced that its new V6 diesel models will now be able to run on renewable fuel. The German car manufacturer has recently approved a number of its v6 and four-cylinder diesel engines to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil, also known as HVO. HVO, which is derived from waste materials and residue from the agriculture and food industry, is expected to help push Audi into a more sustainable direction. Audi states that the use of sustainable fuel would lead to carbon dioxide reductions of between 70% and 95%. HVO also has a much higher cetane rating, causing cleaner combustion in comparison to fossil fuel diesel.

