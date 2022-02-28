3 Ways 5G Will Be a Game-Changer for Small Businesses

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is over $120 per barrel, up from $64 per barrel a year ago. Although Tuesday's release of the NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey was conducted in February, and before the recent oil price spike, inflation issues are impacting small businesses. The survey noted that 68% of owners are raising prices, a 48-year record high and a seven percentage point increase from January's report. According to the report, "Price hikes were the most frequent in retail (79% higher, 4% lower), wholesale (77% higher, 4% lower), construction (73% higher, 3% lower), and manufacturing (72% higher, 6% lower)." Additionally, 26% of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a four-point increase since December and the highest reading since the third quarter of 1981.
