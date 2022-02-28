ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

3 Ways 5G Will Be a Game-Changer for Small Businesses

By Kevin J. Ryan
Inc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small business revolution is coming--and it will be wireless. That's according to Karen Kerrigan, president and CEO of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, a nonprofit organization that educates and advocates for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Kerrigan recently spoke with Inc. about the impact that the rollout of 5G's more...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
@growwithco

Small Business Facebook Strategy

If you’re just getting started with Facebook for Business, here are five tips for your small business Facebook strategy. Facebook is a great platform for small businesses to market their brand and engage with consumers. The platform offers countless features to utilize and opportunities to connect with prospective clients and customers. If you’re just getting started with Facebook for Business, here are five tips for your small business Facebook strategy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

How Small Businesses Can Help Build More Equitable A.I.

Eliminating the harmful consequences of artificial intelligence technology is a goal every small-business owner can get behind. Failing to include a diverse group of people when developing A.I. has serious risks, and leaders of tech companies can play an outsize role in solving the issue. Angle Bush, the founder of Black Women in A.I, which provides Black women in tech with mentorship and educational programs, recently explained the severity of the situation during an interview with NPR. In the segment, Bush pointed to a case where a 43-year-old Black man in Detroit was wrongfully arrested on a shoplifting charge in 2020 because of inaccurate facial recognition software.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Austin

How Adobe's Creative Cloud Express can help small businesses win the social media game

A lot of small business owners find it hard to keep up with the many social media platforms and the velocity of posting to promote their business or brand. Social media entrepreneur, Natalie Zfat, is joining us now from Adobe Creative Cloud Express to talk about the importance of good design in making a strong first impression and building long-lasting customer relationships.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Cloud Computing#Data Storage#G#Ar
Inc.com

How Your Company Can Create Authentic Content for Greater Impact

Being vulnerable can be the connective tissue that accelerates sustainable business growth. Last week, I had lunch with a woman I met in a breakout room of a panel I was on. We lived in the same city and seemed to have a few key things in common. When I arrived, though, I was stressed out and she was full of cheer and enthusiasm, speaking excitedly and candidly about her life. At first, I was just trying to unwind and get on her level, but then she told me a story about a date she went on. The details were hilarious, disarming, totally unexpected -- and relatable. I burst out laughing. After that, something in me softened and I opened up. And that's when the deeper conversation between us began.
ECONOMY
L.A. Weekly

How One Small Business Transformed the Petconomy and Revolutionized the Way Pet Owners Think About Sustainability!

Isopod Specialist, an innovative company formed at the beginning of the pandemic, has created a way to save consumers time and money when purchasing bioactive decomposers for reptile owners and invertebrate hobbyists. The company sells natural decomposers such as springtails and isopods at some of the lowest prices available on the market. These decomposers are the main element in creating completely self-sustaining ecosystems in bioactive vivariums.
PET SERVICES
Inc.com

Use Leading and Lagging Indicators to Drive Your Business Forward

I've seen a lot of organizations create strategies, programs, and projects focused on optimizing operations, streamlining processes, and driving innovation. Leadership teams put lots of energy coming up with the next big thing. But amazingly few teams think about how they'll measure results. They may say that want revenue growth or cost savings, but that's about the extent of it. Digging into the details by defining the specific metrics that will help track progress, and forecast whether they're going to achieve their goals in the future often gets neglected.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Is Impacting Small Businesses

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is over $120 per barrel, up from $64 per barrel a year ago. Although Tuesday's release of the NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey was conducted in February, and before the recent oil price spike, inflation issues are impacting small businesses. The survey noted that 68% of owners are raising prices, a 48-year record high and a seven percentage point increase from January's report. According to the report, "Price hikes were the most frequent in retail (79% higher, 4% lower), wholesale (77% higher, 4% lower), construction (73% higher, 3% lower), and manufacturing (72% higher, 6% lower)." Additionally, 26% of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a four-point increase since December and the highest reading since the third quarter of 1981.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

3 Things You Can Do to Become a Better Entrepreneur

Janice Omadeke, founder of Mentor Method, explains how she stays at the top of her game. Teneshia Carr, editor of All the Hats, sat down with Janice Omadeke, the 94th Black woman to raise at least $1 million in venture capital, and the founder of software company the Mentor Method, which helps companies build inclusive mentorship programs at scale in under an hour.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Prominent CEO Survey Reveals a Critical Challenge for Business in 2022

Earlier this year, research and professional services company Deloitte published a survey of CEOs on the "state of the union" for business. The findings are largely unsurprising: Companies are struggling to engender trust among stakeholders thanks to a poor grasp on DEI and unsatisfactory employee experiences; supply chain issues continue to hamper production and growth; and talent retention has become a top priority owing to the "Great Reshuffle."
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The Founder of BrainTrust Studio Uses This Trick to Stay Centered

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson uses intentional resets to stay on track throughout her busy days. Teneshia Carr, editor of All the Hats, recently sat down with Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, the founder of BrainTrust Founders Studio. BrainTrust, which supports Black beauty and wellness founders by providing access to resources, education, and capital, launched in October 2021 with more than 25 brands and over $100 million in services and support from corporate partners.
SKIN CARE
Inc.com

5 Critical Lessons I Learned From My Failed Startup

It has been several years since I co-founded my previous startup but I still remember our final board meeting where we would decide the fate of our company. My team and I had built a fashion e-commerce website targeting the Indian market. We worked with one of the best creative agencies in New York; set up a state of the art fashion studio and built a large delivery team across multiple cities to offer a white glove delivery and returns experience. Yet, after four years of strong growth, we made the difficult decision to shut down the startup. I remember thinking, how did this happen? What went wrong?
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

Apple Is Bringing Back 1 of the Best Things About Its Iconic Retail Stores

Starting today, Apple's retail stores are getting back one of their best features--the in-person classes and workshops known as "Today at Apple." That means you can visit the Today at Apple page on the company's website to see a collection of classes available at the Apple Store near you. If...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

This Doctor Wanted to Change Health Care, so He Launched a Company

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Be an...
HEALTH
Inc.com

See Through the Illusions of Pre-IPO Valuation

"Human beings have the remarkable ability to turn nothing into something. They can turn weeds into gardens and pennies into fortunes." - Jim Rohn. Many people think that you must have everything figured out before you can move forward. But increasingly, businesses and companies are turning nothing into a lot of something.
MARKETS
Inc.com

4 Ways the Pandemic Changed Work for the Better

Recruit from anywhere, work asynchronously, cut back on meetings, gather in person for bonding and health. With the pandemic waning, many companies are asking people to return to the office. Sadly, there is no reason the pandemic can't come surging back should a new more virulent and deadly variant of Covid-19 emerge and spread. Now that skilled workers have the upper hand in the employer-employee conversation, office work will be different from what it was in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

1 Trait to Instantly Spot a Great Employee, Says Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is no stranger to good leadership advice. One of Buffett's highest measures of success is his reputation. Reputation is an invaluable asset that he says should be guarded every day. What's at the core of maintaining a great reputation? Not risking your...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The Next Generation of Female Founders

There’s no end to the obstacles facing entrepreneurs right now, and being a female founder comes with its own set of challenges. Join Inc. to hear expert advice from some of the best in the business. We’ll discuss strategies for securing funding in a male-dominated space, finding creative ways to reach new customers, and ways to see obstacles as opportunities.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy