Dr. Dre & Erick Sermon Collaborate In Studio With Snoop Dogg

This floating final album from Bow Wow is slated to be the best to come from the rapper's catalog and he has long claimed that Snoop Dogg has encouraged him at every step. Bow was mentored by the Long Beach legend at the launch of his career and has always praised Snoop for being instrumental in his development. Recently, Bow Wow even revealed that it was Snoop who told him to work on a final album because he owes the world one more record.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO