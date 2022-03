Binh Tran, Ph.D., Dean of Marian University’s E. S. Witchger School of Engineering, Named Biomedical Engineering Program Evaluator for the Global Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology

BECKLEY, W.V. – A special scholarship application for prospective students at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is now open for the fall of 2022. Students who are majoring in electrical engineering, computer engineering, computer science or information systems are eligible to apply. Students must be admitted to WVU Tech and have completed the FAFSA to apply for the scholarship. Up to $10,000 can be awarded to scholarship winners.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO