Greenwashing is a marketing ploy to make products appear more environmentally friendly than they actually are.Greenwashing is like trying to cure cancer with a pencil crayon. Paints a nice picture but probably contains lead. — C.J. Wilkins You've no doubt seen the label "natural" chicken. And I ask "as opposed to what? Unnatural chicken?" Truth in marketing would have rubber chickens displayed next to it for comparison. The word "natural" is a prime example of "greenwashing." Greenwashing is a marketing ploy to make products appear more environmentally friendly than they actually are. We are inundated by corporate efforts to sell...

