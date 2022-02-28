ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proportion Of CFOs Predicting Better Future Conditions Jumps

By Isabella Mourgelas
strategiccfo360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew polling from StrategicCFO360 shows finance chiefs gained confidence in future business conditions again in February as Covid-19 diminishes, though multiple concerns remain. CFOs again gained confidence in February, boosting their rating of future business conditions by 1.4 percent. With the height of Omicron seemingly behind us and states...

strategiccfo360.com

